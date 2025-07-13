Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

