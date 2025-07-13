Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

CSCO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

