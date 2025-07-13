Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 19,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

