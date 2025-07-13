Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

