Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

