Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $288.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.71 and its 200 day moving average is $273.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

