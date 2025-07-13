Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,679,000 after buying an additional 165,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8,343.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $155.02.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.