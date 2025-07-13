Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 0.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,227.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

