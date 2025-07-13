Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 2,650,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,697,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.80.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.