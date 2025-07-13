BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,490.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,274,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,743.76. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 435,013 shares of company stock worth $4,757,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( NYSE:MPA Free Report ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

