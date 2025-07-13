BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
MPA stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,490.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,274,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,743.76. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 435,013 shares of company stock worth $4,757,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
