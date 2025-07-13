BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.