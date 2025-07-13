BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

