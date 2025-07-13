BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.