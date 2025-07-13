Best Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – July 10th

Vertiv, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, ServiceNow, PTC, Salesforce, and GE Vernova are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of materials and products that a manufacturer holds at various stages of production. They typically include raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items in the production line, and finished goods ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks helps ensure smooth operations, minimize carrying costs, and meet customer demand on time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.86. 18,923,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,790. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.87. 8,232,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,335,062. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $237.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.33. 6,800,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,782. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $31.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $982.42. 1,058,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,710. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $962.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PTC (PTC)

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.79. 4,796,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,418. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.66. 3,182,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,594. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $541.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,947. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.90. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $545.63. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

