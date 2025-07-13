Berkeley Inc Grows Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Berkeley Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.9% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

