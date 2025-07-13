Berkeley Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Berkeley Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 6.2% of Berkeley Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

