Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after buying an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $15,892,092.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,381,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,311,656,684.20. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 907,470 shares of company stock valued at $209,055,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

