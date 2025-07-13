Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

