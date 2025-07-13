Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $281.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

