Asset Dedication LLC Buys 6,614 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

