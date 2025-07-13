ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on July 30th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 222,923 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

