ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $115.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

