Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

