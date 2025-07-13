Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,166,070,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18,562.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,237,733,000 after buying an additional 14,246,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,533,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,098,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,873,751,000 after buying an additional 7,917,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 181,679.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,225,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,066,000 after buying an additional 7,221,746 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

