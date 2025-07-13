Allworth Financial LP Purchases 4,030 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in CVS Health by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in CVS Health by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

