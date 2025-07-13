A&I Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,716 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

