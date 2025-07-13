A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $212,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.1%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.