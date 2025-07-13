ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

