6,000 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.65.
ON opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
