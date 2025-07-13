3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 182,032 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,032 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

