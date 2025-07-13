3,097 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shopify by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shopify by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

