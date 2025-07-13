2,999 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 145,622 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.