2,800 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $40.31 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

