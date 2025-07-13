1,600 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after buying an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 7,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 168,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $374.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.87 and its 200 day moving average is $362.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

