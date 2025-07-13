1,334 Shares in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 8,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.12. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.