Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

