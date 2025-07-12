Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

