Xponance Inc. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.