Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

