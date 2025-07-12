Xponance Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $547.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.26 and its 200-day moving average is $560.51.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

