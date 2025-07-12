Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$9.64. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 6,544,603 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on WCP. Desjardins cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.7%
Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bradley John Wall acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$100,855.00. Also, insider Whitecap Resources Inc. sold 619,983 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$5,406,251.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $599,180. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.