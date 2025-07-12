Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as high as C$9.64. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 6,544,603 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WCP. Desjardins cut shares of Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.7%

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$100,855.00. Also, insider Whitecap Resources Inc. sold 619,983 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$5,406,251.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $599,180. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

