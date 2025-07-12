Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after buying an additional 281,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after buying an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 447,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $472,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 629,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

