WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,387.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,158.29. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

