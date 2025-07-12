Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of CG stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

