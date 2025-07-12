Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Position Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weatherford International by 546.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Weatherford International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.