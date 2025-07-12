Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

WMT opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.