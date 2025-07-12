Walker Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,979 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.8% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

