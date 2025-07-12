Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Critical Contrast

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Osisko Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.07 14.57 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36

Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vista Gold and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vista Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97% Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41%

Summary

Vista Gold beats Osisko Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

