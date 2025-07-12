Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $38.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.