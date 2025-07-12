Viomi Technology (VIOT) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Risk & Volatility
Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology’s peers have a beta of 2.60, meaning that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Viomi Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viomi Technology
|$290.30 million
|$8.69 million
|48.33
|Viomi Technology Competitors
|$17.62 billion
|$4.48 billion
|10.55
Viomi Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Viomi Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viomi Technology
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Viomi Technology Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Summary
Viomi Technology peers beat Viomi Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
